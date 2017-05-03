Preventure for youth

41717

Youth mental health and a new way to treat those who may succumb to drug use will be the focus of a speech at the 2017 JCI B.C.-Yukon Regional Convention in Vernon, May 12 to 14.

A keynote luncheon address will be given May 13 by David Smith, medical director of child and adolescent psychiatry for the Interior Health Association. 

Smith will be speaking about the Preventure program, a new approach to school-based substance abuse prevention training developed at the University of Montreal.

Tested in a number of countries, the program is considered one of the most effective prevention programs available. 

It is based on screening all grade eight youth for four traits that put them at highest risk for substance abuse and then involving those positive for these traits in psychoeducational classes that teach alternative and healthier ways to cope.

Eight school counsellors have been trained locally in School District 22, funded in part by the money raised by the 2016 JCI Vernon hospital gala and charity auction.

Tickets for the speech are $30 each, and include a buffet lunch. The event begins at 12 p.m. at the Vernon Lodge & Conference Centre. Tickets can be purchased online at Event Brite, through JCI Vernon or by calling 250-308-4785.

