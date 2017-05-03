41776
Loggers descend on Vernon

Hundreds of people will be arriving in Vernon this weekend for the annual Interior Logging Association convention.

Wayne Lintott, ILA general manager, said the hottest topic in the industry at the moment is the softwood lumber dispute brewing south of the border.

“It's all under negotiation, so we don't know where it will all end up,” said Lintott, adding the dispute could have an impact on the entire industry, but for now all loggers can do is wait and see what happens.

Held at Kal Tire Place, the convention features an outside display of more than $35 million worth of equipment.

“There are three or four pieces of equipment on display that are fairly new to the industry,” said Lintott, adding some equipment is worth $1 million apiece.

There are also displays inside Kal Tire Place as well as seminars at the Vernon Lodge Hotel.

Women in the logging industry will be in focus of the convention this year.

On Friday at noon, Melinda Morben, operational logistics manager with Island Timberlands, will talk about diversity in the logging industry.

A seminar on Saturday will focus on safety.

