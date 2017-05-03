42092
Vernon  

Keeping an eye on creeks

Lumby residents are being encouraged to prepare for possible flooding.

As the spring runoff increases, the Village of Lumby has made sandbags and sand available across from the Lumby curling rink, 2230 Shields Ave., and at the Salmon Trail off of Faulkner Avenue.

Officials are continuing to monitor and assess the creeks.

The village reminds residents it is the property owners responsibility to be prepared for these types of emergencies. Persons living or working near creeks and streams should be aware that stream water levels may rise quickly during this time and should exercise caution.

For more information, call 250-547-2171 or visit the village website.

