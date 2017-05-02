41776

Vernon  

Roaring into race season

There will be horsepower of a different variety on display at Historic O'Keefe Ranch this weekend.

Motorcycles will be sliding their way around the ranch during the Flattrack BC event.

Flat track racing is where two-wheeled daredevils slide their machines around an oval dirt track.

A riding clinic is planned for Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be hosted by Joe Kopp, the 'Wayne Gretzky' of flat track racing.

The first race of the season takes place Sunday, with Kopp sticking around to get in on the action.

Gates open at 9 a.m. with early practice from 10-11 a.m. and race practice from noon to 1 p.m.

The green flag drops at 1:30 p.m.

General admission $10, children under 16 free with an adult.

