Affordability is key

Affordable housing and childcare are the key local election issues in the Vernon Monashee riding, said the NDP's Barry Dorval.

“We need to help by building more. The basic problem is we don't have enough low-end housing for people in a variety of ways, co-op housing and social housing,” Dorval said. “If we can support that level of development at the bottom end, it's going to purcolate up through the whole system.”

Dorval, a teacher and former head of the Vernon Teachers' Association, is running in his first provincial election and is hoping to defeat incumbent Liberal Eric Foster.

Dorval touted the NDP's commitment to build 114,000 housing units across the province as one way to ease the housing crunch.

As well, locally, he said there must be more housing for the most vulnerable in society.

“Specifically, second-stage housing for women who are coming ouy of primary treatment for alcohol and drugs and there's also a populataion of men, more elderly men, about seventy-ish, who have been on the margins of street entrenchment for quite a while and they are really difficult to house because they bring with them lots of established issues of drug use and disconnection with family.”

But housing problems extend beyond street level and into the working poor, he added.

“We've got people who are working hard in low-wage jobs and they simply cannot make a go. Their way of surviving is to pay way too much for housing and then they head off to the food banks and the Upper Room Mission for meals.”

Dorval praised social agencies, including the Social Planning Council and John Howard Society, for working “crazy hard” for people.

He said the next MLA should sit down with the executive directors and build a plan for the community that could be sent to Victoria.