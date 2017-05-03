To Guatemala with love

Sally/Rob Widbin video

It's a long way from Okanagan orchards to tables in Guatemala, but food produced in this region is changing lives half a world away.

For the past four months, Lavington residents Denis and Eileen Nogue have been working in the impoverished country providing much-needed food and medical supplies.

They also work closely with the North Okanagan Gleaners who have a facility in Lavington where they collect, process and dry food that is distributed around the world.

In a newsletter, the Nogues said, “The Gleaners' food is well received and we continue to be asked by many ministries, churches and community leaders for this food. The medical equipment has also been much needed and well utilized.”

The Nogues spent much of last year working with the Gleaners and gathered the equivalent of a million meals.

They then organized a 40-foot shipping container to send the food and the donated medical supplies to Guatemala.

“We had the opportunity to go and visit a couple of ministries in the northern highlands of Guatemala who had requested food. We were told that some of these communities have never received any outside help. We hiked into one village in the mountains with the community leaders as there is no road. It was an amazing and moving experience for us. These people live with so little and are always so incredibly grateful for the help we are able to provide,” said the newsletter.

The North Okanagan Gleaners will continue to work with the Nogues to send a second container to Guatemala in the fall.

Donations for the project can be made at Lavington Fellowship Baptist Church (Container Project), 9681 School Road, Coldstream, B.C. V1B 3G4.

The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners Society is a group of volunteers who have responded to the opportunity to turn surplus food crops into nutritious meals for a hungry world. The Gleaners also receive donated medical equipment from local facilities, and distribute it to institutions in many countries. Distribution is done by reputable and established Christian aid organizations.