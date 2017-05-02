Oh deer, could be problem

Photo: Twitter

A complaint about a Lumby resident who's been feeding wild deer in the backyard is causing some concern.

“I have a neighbour who purposely feeds the deer,” wrote Kathy Munts in a letter to council on Monday. “There is a feeder attached to a tree that is stocked with some kind of feed.

“It attracted two deer the first year we were here, then it was five the following year, and now there are up to nine at a time in this, the third year. The deer are not scared away by people or dogs, and they have actually charged a member of my family and our dogs.”

The neighbour refused to remove the feeder, claiming it was not illegal, said Munts.

She has suggested the village enact a bylaw, similar to those in Cranbrook, Penticton and Grand Forks, that prohibits feeding deer or leaving food waste around that could attract them.

“As of yet, we haven't had any serious incidents between deer and the population...but feeding wild animals generally leads to problems,” said Coun. Randal Ostafichuk. “This resident wants to be proactive and we are pleased she has come forward with some research.”

Council has asked staff to follow up with the Conservation Officer Service to find out what the law is and also discuss the matter with its own bylaw department.

“If other communities have gone through this, we want to contact them as well to see how they have handled it.”