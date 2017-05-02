41717

Vernon  

Dip in Lumby tax bill?

The property tax rate in the Village of Lumby is so low this year that homeowners may see a slight dip in what they've been charged before, according to the director of finance and a village councillor.

"They may in fact observe a small decrease in overall liability," said Jeremy Sundin.

On Monday night, the village council approved a 1.18 per cent increase in property taxes.

However utilities will cost a bit more.

Sundin said there will be an increase of seven cents for water and seven cents for sewer.

"It works out to 14 cents combined per cubic metre on the utility side," Sundin added, explaining the increase is due to a transfer in administration expenses levied against water and sewer funds.

"This change in the fees is only on the consumption side," said Coun. Randal Ostafichuk. "Heavy consumers may notice a difference."

But Ostafichuk said comparing property tax and utility fee bills to last year's, "quite a few residents could see lesser costs in total."

"They could see a dip in their tax bill."

Ostafichuk praised "conscientious consumers" of water in the village.

While the most high profile project in Lumby this year is set to be renovations to the Pat Duke Memorial Arena, Sundin said that work is handled through the North Okanagan Regional District.

The village is completing a major $1.8 million water infrastructure project that is being financed mostly through a gas tax grant, with $120,000 being funded locally.

As well, $240,000 will be spent on stage two of a liquid waste management project.

