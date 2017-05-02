A bit of a tax hike

Photo: ourbc.com

Enderby residents will see a two per cent increase in property taxes this year, one of the lowest tax hikes in the region.

"What we're ending up with is about on average for inflation in the province," said Mayor Greg McCune.

The city's 2017 budget was given final approval at a council meeting Monday night.

"It's about $38.43 on the average home value in Enderby assessed at $237,000," McCune explained, adding that for a $400,000 home, the owner would see an approximately $70 increase this year. "That's a fraction of people's cell phone bill."

The mayor said council was conscious of the residents and did not want them to experience too hard of a hit.

However he added: "We are making improvements and we are starting to see a return on those investments."

The biggest projects on the books for this year include $1 million for work along Salmon River Road and about one-quarter million for water upgrades and sewer separation.