Mountain bikers to roll in

Photo: Robb Thompson Photography

The Okanagan Rail Trail isn't the only trail near Vernon of interest to cyclists.

The boom in mountain biking is also drawing people to the region.

This May, the North Okanagan Cycling Society is hosting the first-ever Vernon Bike Fest May 11-14.

“This festival is a step towards putting Vernon on the map as the ultimate mountain biking destination,” said Daniel Poulin, NOCS president.

The festival will include a stop on the BC Enduro Race Series, a film festival, a demo day, a show and shine and a family ride.

The Vernon Bike Fest begins Thursday, May 11 with an evening screening of the popular Trails in Motion film tour, a collection of the finest mountain biking films from around the world. A limited number of tickets are available online for $15 or at the door for $20.

Rolling into the weekend, the Friday night includes a show and shine at Ratio Coffee & Pastry in the downtown where cyclists are encouraged to show off their vintage, unique or just plain old awesome bicycles. The night will feature reggae music from Chipko Jones.

On Saturday morning, NOCS will lead a family ride along Vernon’s newest multi-purpose trail – the Okanagan Rail Trail.

“This ride is an opportunity to bring together families and friends who love to ride bikes together,” said organizer Matt Ball. “Riders will be treated to stunning lake and mountain views along this casual route.”

On Sunday, cyclists have the chance to test their skills on challenging courses at the MEC BC Enduro Race Series, featuring professional riders from around Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

Concluding the bike fest will be a demo day from Trek, Pivot, Norco, Rocky Mountain, Kona, Ibis, Specialized and more.

More about the bike fest can be found online.