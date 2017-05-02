101 impaired taken off road

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The numbers seem pretty shocking.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP detachment reports 101 drivers, impaired by either alcohol or drugs, were taken off the road between Jan. 1 and Mar. 31.

In his quarterly report, Supt. Jim McNamara said 85 drivers in Vernon and Coldstream were removed by way of suspension or charge, while 16 others were taken off the road in rural North Okanagan areas.

Drivers paying more attention to their cell phones rather than the road were also targeted.

Statistics showed 46 distracted drivers were charged, 42 of them in Vernon and Coldstream.

The detachment reported a five per cent hike in property crime in the region in the first quarter of 2017.

In an interview last year, McNamara called property crime his detachment's biggest challenge.

Vehicles are an easy target and the RCMP have issued repeated appeals for residents to lock vehicle doors and ensure no electronics, wallets or other property are in sight of would-be thieves.

Overall, McNamara reported a 7.29 per cent decrease in criminal code cases between Jan.-Mar. compared to last year.

The most high profile cases facing the detachment in the early part of the year included the murder of Dustin Rogers, 26, whose body was found March 23 near the intersection of Wilson Jackson Road and Jordashe Road, above the Silver Star foothills area. He was reportedly shot.

On Mar. 31, a clandestine drug lab was discovered by police at a house in the 8000 block of Silver Star Road.

Both investigations continue.