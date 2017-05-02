41776

Vernon  

Foster: housing top issue

- | Story: 195933

 

Housing, not the Stickle Road intersection, is the top local issue in the provincial election, believes incumbent Liberal candidate Eric Foster.

“The big plus is the economy, our biggest challenge is housing. There is no question about it,” said Foster who is hoping to win his third election in the Vernon-Monashee district.

He pointed to a supply shortage and a low rental vacancy rate as two reasons for the housing crunch in the North Okanagan, at both the lower and middle income scale.

He said the Liberals' partnership program, where first-time home buyers can apply for a 25-year loan of up to $37,000 that will be interest free for the first five years, will help young families get into the market.

Foster said the Liberals are also trying to encourage the private sector to build more rental units.

“If you look around Vernon, right now there are several projects under construction.”

He said the province had invested a “significant amount of money” into social housing in the riding over the last number of years, including $8 million over the past year on shelters, rent subsidies and the purchase of an old motel that was turned into low-income housing.

While Stickle Road and the refusal of the Ministry of Transportation to put a traffic light there has been brought up by some voters, Foster said he hasn't heard that much about it.

“We've moved on. There's been a lot of consultation with the business owners, the Swan Lake Corridor Business Association,” said Foster. “We've come to a spot where the business owners feel we've come to a good compromise.”

If a Liberal government is re-elected, Foster expects the project to move forward this year.

“It's all about safety. The traffic light wasn't going to address the safety issues to the degree that we hoped it would....I want to get this thing moved forward. The longer we wait, the more danger there is at the intersection.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

BC NDP Party
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2799897
1678 Carnegie Street
Ron Stettner baths
$549,000
more details
38712


Send us your News Tips!


39260


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Swirls
Swirls Vernon SPCA >


39260


Guy tries to sell his ’96 Suzuki Vitara

Must Watch
This is way better than the Chevy “Real people, not actors” commercials
Daily Dose – May 2, 2017
Daily Dose
A Daily Dose filled with needs and wants.
Daily Dose – May 2, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
More beer indeed…
Snoop Dogg releases autobiographical film
Music
Snoop Dogg has unveiled an autobiographical film. COOLAID: The...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017
Galleries
Channel your inner zen with this weeks Monday Sports Gifs!  


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41656