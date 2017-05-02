Foster: housing top issue

Housing, not the Stickle Road intersection, is the top local issue in the provincial election, believes incumbent Liberal candidate Eric Foster.

“The big plus is the economy, our biggest challenge is housing. There is no question about it,” said Foster who is hoping to win his third election in the Vernon-Monashee district.

He pointed to a supply shortage and a low rental vacancy rate as two reasons for the housing crunch in the North Okanagan, at both the lower and middle income scale.

He said the Liberals' partnership program, where first-time home buyers can apply for a 25-year loan of up to $37,000 that will be interest free for the first five years, will help young families get into the market.

Foster said the Liberals are also trying to encourage the private sector to build more rental units.

“If you look around Vernon, right now there are several projects under construction.”

He said the province had invested a “significant amount of money” into social housing in the riding over the last number of years, including $8 million over the past year on shelters, rent subsidies and the purchase of an old motel that was turned into low-income housing.

While Stickle Road and the refusal of the Ministry of Transportation to put a traffic light there has been brought up by some voters, Foster said he hasn't heard that much about it.

“We've moved on. There's been a lot of consultation with the business owners, the Swan Lake Corridor Business Association,” said Foster. “We've come to a spot where the business owners feel we've come to a good compromise.”

If a Liberal government is re-elected, Foster expects the project to move forward this year.

“It's all about safety. The traffic light wasn't going to address the safety issues to the degree that we hoped it would....I want to get this thing moved forward. The longer we wait, the more danger there is at the intersection.”