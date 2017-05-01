Tax rates, cartoon style

An animated video, explaining how property taxes are calculated and what they are used for, has been added to the City of Vernon website.

The three-minute video, developed by local firm Sproing Creative, is the first in a series from the city designed to inform residents about complex subjects including taxation, capital works and more, according to a city press release.

City staff prepare and mail approximately 19,000 property tax notices annually in the third week of May.

Property taxes are due the first working day in July, to avoid a penalty of 10 per cent.