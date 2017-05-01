Get ready for road work

41783
It's going to be lengthy and it has already raised the ire of people who run businesses along the route but phase one of work along Kalamalka Lake Road is set to begin this week.

“The general scope of work involves regrading the southbound lanes of Kalamalka Lake Road to accommodate for the new four-metre wide multi-use path, which will take users from 14 Avenue to the city boundary located just past the Alpine Centre on Kalamalka Lake Road,” said Tanya Laing Gahr, city spokesperson.

The timeline for work is:

  • Phase one, May 1 to July 25 (14 Avenue to Browne Road)
  • Phase two, July 25 to October 25 (Browne Road to Alpine Centre)

While the road will remain open during this first phase, traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions.

Laing Gahr said single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect as required at the Kal Lake Road and 11 Avenue.

Traffic control and work crews will be on-site approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Monday to Friday, and with Saturday work as required.

Questions or concerns may be emailed to Dave Hrabchuk, project manager for LB Chapman Construction which is carrying out the work.

