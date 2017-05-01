2,450 have voted already

Photo: Kate Bouey

A total of 2,450 people voted at advance polls in Vernon and Lumby over the weekend ahead of the May 9th provincial election.

Vernon Monashee District electoral officer Janice Mori said this is the first time voting has been held so far in advance of the election.

Mori said 2,200 people voted in Vernon and 250 in Lumby on Saturday and Sunday.

During the B.C. election four years ago, a total of 6,700 people in the district voted in advance polls at three locations.

The next advance polls take place at:

Vernon Rec Centre and Schubert Centre from Wednesday to Saturday, May 3-6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

White Valley Community Centre in Lumby on Friday and Saturday, May 5-6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mori encourages voters to bring their 'Where To Vote' cards that have arrived in the mail and to ensure they have photo ID.



"Voters can also come and vote in our office," Mori said.

The office is located at 1150 Kalamalka Lake Road and is open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A total of 47,373 people are registered to vote in the Vernon-Monashee district, according to the Elections BC website.