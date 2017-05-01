Lumby on flood watch

Photo: Dwayne Pederson File photo.

Village of Lumby officials have one eye on local creeks and the other on this week’s weather forecast as local creeks near capacity.

With more rain forecast early this week and mid 20’s temperatures by Thursday it could an issue.

“With rain, heat and melting we could have the perfect storm because we have higher than average snowpacks,” said Mayor Kevin Acton.

Bessette, Harris and Duteau Creeks have flooded numerous times in recent years threatening homes and businesses in the village.

Acton said there had been some work done to mitigate the risks but more is required.

“Talking to the province is a moot point during silly season, but they are aware of our situation and have given us some money for planning and, in speaking with (incumbent Liberal Eric) Foster, the province is committed to finding a long term solution,” Acton added.

In the meantime the village has a barn full of sandbags with fire department personnel and other volunteers ready to assist.

The mayor is urging residents to be prepared to protect homes and property.

Overland flooding is not covered by most insurance policies but has become more available as a special rider following devastating flooding in High River, Alberta in 2013.

The province has a special resource web page on how to prepare for floods, including how to properly sandbag.