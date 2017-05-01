Let's talk online, says city

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon is reaching out to residents on the Web.

A public participation website has been launched to encourage local people to comment on city projects and programs.

The online feedback will be considered by city council as part of the decision-making process. Called 'Engage Vernon', the website can be found online.

“The first opportunity for residents to provide feedback is on the 2018 Vernon budget, in which participants can indicate whether they would increase, decrease or maintain proposed budgets for key city services,” said Tanya Laing Gahr, city spokesperson.

The 2018 budget survey is open from May 1-31.

The results will go to council ahead of a budget workshop and strategic planning review on June 9.

Laing Gahr said other projects will be added to the site in the near future.

“Engage Vernon allows participants to safely communicate with the city in a number of different ways, including surveys, polls, maps, questions and answers, discussion forums, storytelling, brainstorming and more.”

She said the privacy and security of the participants is protected.