Green seats to win

UPDATED: 2 p.m.

Green Party leader Andrew Weaver says his party can win seats in the Okanagan Valley in the May 9th provincial election, including in Vernon and Kelowna area districts.

Weaver stopped in Vernon Monday afternoon for a rally with a small group of supporters outside the headquarters of Vernon-Monashee Green candidate Keli Westgate. He also planned a walkabout to meet voters along 30th Avenue in the downtown.

“Keli is an amazing candidate, she has strong support here,” said Weaver. “Eric's (Foster) been there for such a long time. People want change.

“They look to the BC NDP. They don't know what they stand for. They see someone like Keli who's young, vibrant, dynamic, who recognizes the importance of a strong economy at the same time...I think you'll see her surge in the polls as we move toward election day.”

When asked where he thought his party could win seats, Weaver pointed to the Kelowna area which he visited over the weekend, the Nelson-Creston district and in Vernon-Monashee.

“The Okanagan has got a rich history of recognizing the interplay between economics and the environment and I think we're going to see Keli win this riding,” Weaver insisted.

“We're leading on Vancouver Island with 38 per cent of decided voters over the NDP and there are 14 seats,” he added.

Weaver rejected poll numbers showing the Greens up at only 14 per cent support across the province, preferring to rely on internal polling which he inferred showed higher numbers for his party.

Weaver also blasted the Liberals and NDP for taking massive donations for their election campaigns from corporations and unions.

“Sometimes it's difficult to put forward good public policy because you are more concerned about catering to your special interests. We don't do that.”