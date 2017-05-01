Green leader in Vernon

Photo: David Wylie

The leader of the B.C. Green Party, Andrew Weaver, visits Vernon Monday on the latest leg of his Okanagan tour ahead of the May 9 provincial election.

Weaver will be attending a mini rally with the Green's Vernon-Monashee candidate Keli Westgate on the lawn outside the local Green Party headquarters at 701 Hwy 97 S, the old City of Vernon tourism stop. The rally takes place between 12 and 1 p.m.

Both Weaver and Westgate hope to meet Vernon residents during a walk along 30th Avenue in the downtown between 1 and 2 p.m.

Weaver spent Sunday in Kelowna and Kamloops.