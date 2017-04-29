Lots going on in Lumby

Photo: Kevin Rothwell

From axe throwing to a hang glider simulator and a huge community garage sale, Lumby and area residents shook off the winter cobwebs with a Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce-sponsored multi event day on Saturday.

The event featured a community and business showcase, along with a tourist-in-your-own-town tour and a community garage sale and vendor market.

“They weren’t doing it annually because they didn’t think they could draw the crowds, but obviously from the turnout its going well, there is lots of traffic and garage sales everywhere,” said Mayor Kevin Acton while checking out the displays.

The next big event for the Monashee village will be Lumby Days June 9, 10 and 11 th .