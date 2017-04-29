41463
41264

Vernon  

Lots going on in Lumby

- | Story: 195779

From axe throwing to a hang glider simulator and a huge community garage sale, Lumby and area residents shook off the winter cobwebs with a Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce-sponsored multi event day on Saturday.

The event featured a community and business showcase, along with a tourist-in-your-own-town tour and a community garage sale and vendor market.

“They weren’t doing it annually because they didn’t think they could draw the crowds, but obviously from the turnout its going well, there is lots of traffic and garage sales everywhere,” said Mayor Kevin Acton while checking out the displays.

The next big event for the Monashee village will be Lumby Days June 9, 10 and 11 th .

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3033306
#110 - 550 Glenmeadows Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$499,000
more details
41860


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kzin
Kzin Vernon SPCA >


40600


Another ‘If “Real People” Commercials Were Real Life’ Chevy parody

Must Watch
You’d think it would get old after 4 videos, but it doesn’t.
Mike Myers always working on ideas for a fourth Austin Powers movie
Showbiz
Mike Myers and director Jay Roach are working on concepts for a...
Being an adult is not as easy as it looks
Galleries
There’s absolutely nothing easy about being an adult.
Being an adult is not as easy as it looks (2)
Galleries
Adulting. Can you do it?
They say any exercise is good exercise
Must Watch
Keep on trying, little buddy.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40663