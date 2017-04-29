Gone fishin'

41463

Casting a line and catching a fish is a special thrill hundreds of children got to take part in Saturday.

Once again, the Kalamalka Flyfishers Society stocked the Polson Park pond with 1,000 rainbow trout and throughout the day squeals of excitement and joy echoed across the water.

The event is free to children up to 14 years old.

Jack Butula, with the society, said for many of the children this is the first fish they have ever caught.

“We've been doing this for at least 15 years,” said Butula, adding Vernon was the first community in B.C. to hold such an event.

Now, free fishing days are held in several communities across the province, including Kelowna.

To prepare for the big day, KFS members drain and clean the pond before stocking it with hundreds of rainbow trout.

Rods, reels and bait are provided, or people can bring their own gear.

“It's free to the kids, there are door prizes, $1 hotdogs – we just try and make it a fun day for the kids,” said Butula.

And of the excited chatter is any indication, the KFS succeeded in their goal.

Fishing also takes place Sunday.

