Vernon  

Breaking boards for children

Tae kwon do practitioners in Vernon and Kelowna will be breaking boards for Bolivia this afternoon.

The fundraiser Breaking Boards, Breaking Chains, is being organized by Kees Tae Kwon Do to support child sexual assault victims in Bolivia.

The board busting bonanza runs from 2-4 p.m. at the Vernon club, 4704 29th St., and the Kelowna club, 2090-1891 Springfield Rd.

Hundreds of boards will be broken using various tae kwon do techniques including hammer fist, flying sidekicks, spin kicks and others.

All proceeds from the even will go to the International Justice Mission.

Since the fundraiser began in 2013, it has raised more than $100,000 nationally with schools across Canada participating.

