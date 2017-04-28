Stickle Pickle still an issue

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The NDP candidate for the Vernon-Monashee riding wants to put the brakes on the Stickle Road plan.

Barry Dorval chastised the BC Liberals for ignoring the community on the issue.

Known as the Stickle Pickle, the road that intersects with Highway 97 north of Vernon has been the subject of much heated debate over the past few years.

The most popular solution to improve safety at the intersection was a stop light to allow traffic to enter 97 from Stickle, however, that plan was shot down by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

MOTI proposals included a right-in, right-out only and a 'protected T' intersection.

But none of the plans proved popular, so in the end, MOTI officials decided to extend 20th Street from Stickle Road to behind Rona and Wal Mart.

But the road would run through a green space and wetland area, which raised the ire of many residents.

“People in Vernon are saying that our current MLA and Ministry of Transportation experts got it wrong on Stickle Road. They came into town with their $10-million plan and they didn't listen to local leaders or people like you and me,” said Dorval. “It's time to put the brakes on their plan and listen to the people in this community. We are the experts here and we need an MLA who gets that.”

Dorval went on to say he would like to see a further analysis of two concepts: a roundabout and a reduction in speed limits between Stickle Road and the light at 48th Avenue in conjunction with a traffic light at Stickle Road.