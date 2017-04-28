41717
38274

Vernon  

Stickle Pickle still an issue

- | Story: 195726

The NDP candidate for the Vernon-Monashee riding wants to put the brakes on the Stickle Road plan.

Barry Dorval chastised the BC Liberals for ignoring the community on the issue.

Known as the Stickle Pickle, the road that intersects with Highway 97 north of Vernon has been the subject of much heated debate over the past few years.

The most popular solution to improve safety at the intersection was a stop light to allow traffic to enter 97 from Stickle, however, that plan was shot down by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

MOTI proposals included a right-in, right-out only and a 'protected T' intersection.

But none of the plans proved popular, so in the end, MOTI officials decided to extend 20th Street from Stickle Road to behind Rona and Wal Mart.

But the road would run through a green space and wetland area, which raised the ire of many residents.

“People in Vernon are saying that our current MLA and Ministry of Transportation experts got it wrong on Stickle Road. They came into town with their $10-million plan and they didn't listen to local leaders or people like you and me,” said Dorval. “It's time to put the brakes on their plan and listen to the people in this community. We are the experts here and we need an MLA who gets that.”

Dorval went on to say he would like to see a further analysis of two concepts: a roundabout and a reduction in speed limits between Stickle Road and the light at 48th Avenue in conjunction with a traffic light at Stickle Road.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3043314
23 225 Glen Park dr.
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details
38024


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Graham Cracker
Graham Cracker Vernon SPCA >


41681


TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017

Galleries
Bad luck happens sometimes. Good thing we have gifs for that!   Bad luck. Everyone’s first supporter untitled...
TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Mom’s happen.   Mom makes fun of her daughter dancing...
Insanely committed soccer ref drops into the splits to avoid the ball
Must Watch
Not wanting to interrupt the Iowa Rush championship game, this...
Orlando Bloom is ‘over’ his naked paddle boarding photos
Showbiz
British actor Orlando Bloom has urged the media to move on from...
This musical instrument makes all the horror movie sounds that send a shiver down your spine
Must Watch
This hodgepodge of an instrument consists of bowed metal rules,


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38574
39499