Record-setting fundraiser

Vernon residents truly do have a heart.

The 13th annual Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon raised a record-setting $82,675 in 12 hours.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, radio personalities Brian Martin and Betty Selin collected donations for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

Funds raised will purchase three NeoBLUE radiometers and three CO2 monitors to support infants and children at the hospital. The radiometers provide a precise measurement of light in the blue spectrum, to ensure optimal phototherapy treatment for babies with jaundice. CO2 monitors are used to closely observe the recovery of infants and children who have undergone procedures requiring sedation.

Since 2004, the radiothon has raised $673,451 for kids at VJH.

