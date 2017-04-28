Rogers leaving chamber

Photo: Contributed

After three years at the helm, Dan Rogers is stepping down as head of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

The general manager announced his departure Thursday.

“Although saddened by Dan’s departure, we feel confident as a board that the work Dan has done in building a solid foundation along with our strong strategic vision, positions us well to transition to a new GM,” said Dauna Kennedy Grant, chamber president.

Rogers had mixed emotions in giving his notice.

“I’m humbled by the support I’ve received from the board and in the community during my tenure as GM,” said Rogers. “The entire organization has worked hard to re-engage with members and re-energize the organization, and I have no doubt it will continue to play a valuable role in creating a positive business environment in the North Okanagan.”

The board of directors has initiated a working group that has been tasked with selecting a replacement and ensuring a smooth transition to new leadership.

Applicants that may be interested in the GM position are advised to contact Dauna Kennedy Grant by email or phone 250-545-3173. The position will be posted locally and communicated across the province.