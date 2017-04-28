41717
38367

Vernon  

Rogers leaving chamber

- | Story: 195706

After three years at the helm, Dan Rogers is stepping down as head of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

The general manager announced his departure Thursday.

“Although saddened by Dan’s departure, we feel confident as a board that the work Dan has done in building a solid foundation along with our strong strategic vision, positions us well to transition to a new GM,” said Dauna Kennedy Grant, chamber president.

Rogers had mixed emotions in giving his notice.

“I’m humbled by the support I’ve received from the board and in the community during my tenure as GM,” said Rogers. “The entire organization has worked hard to re-engage with members and re-energize the organization, and I have no doubt it will continue to play a valuable role in creating a positive business environment in the North Okanagan.”

The board of directors has initiated a working group that has been tasked with selecting a replacement and ensuring a smooth transition to new leadership.

Applicants that may be interested in the GM position are advised to contact Dauna Kennedy Grant by email or phone 250-545-3173. The position will be posted locally and communicated across the province.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

41225
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3031981
3381 Village Green Way
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$237,500
more details
41712


Send us your News Tips!


39806


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Graham Cracker
Graham Cracker Vernon SPCA >


40805


TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017

Galleries
Bad luck happens sometimes. Good thing we have gifs for that!   Bad luck. Everyone’s first supporter untitled...
TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Mom’s happen.   Mom makes fun of her daughter dancing...
Insanely committed soccer ref drops into the splits to avoid the ball
Must Watch
Not wanting to interrupt the Iowa Rush championship game, this...
Orlando Bloom is ‘over’ his naked paddle boarding photos
Showbiz
British actor Orlando Bloom has urged the media to move on from...
This musical instrument makes all the horror movie sounds that send a shiver down your spine
Must Watch
This hodgepodge of an instrument consists of bowed metal rules,


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38784