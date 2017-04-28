Focus on silent killer

41717
People gathered on the steps of Vernon City Hall Friday to pay tribute to those injured and killed on the job.

The National Day of Mourning is held across the country, and several people spoke of lost loved ones.

A silent killer from the past was at the forefront.

Paul Davis, with Worksafe BC, said 144 workers lost their lives in Canada last year.

“Of those 144 workers, occupational disease remains the single leading cause of work-related accidents and fatalities in B.C.,” he said.

Davis said 84 worker deaths in 2017 were due to occupational disease and of those, 64 were from asbestos exposure decades earlier.

Even though asbestos has been banned for 25 years, as buildings are torn down or renovated, workers risk being exposed.

Earlier this year, School District 22 was slapped with a $628,034.57 fine for violation of an Occupational Health and Safety regulation related to asbestos in the workplace. The district is appealing.

“What we're seeing a lot now is insidious exposures through building demolitions, renovations where there is asbestos in drywall, in the siding, the drywall tape, in the flooring. And without recognizing it, we are getting low-level exposure and over time it is going to result in disease,” said Davis.

38601


