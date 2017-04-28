41677
Funtastic ready to rock

The Odds, The Young Uns and The Wild will be headlining this year's A&W Music Festival.

The festival is part of the Funtastic Slo-Pitch Tournament that has been held on the Canada Day long weekend for decades.

The popular music extravaganza will open June 30 with The Goods, Shawn Lightfoot Band and Jon Bos opening for The Odds.

Okanagan-based band The Young Uns will take centre stage on Canada Day with CNYK, Sleep Science, Fox & Crow, Kylie Jewel, Dirt Road Kings, Jim LeGuilloux and Appaloosa starting the show.

Then on July 2, CNYK, Sleep Science, Fox & Crow, Kylie Jewel, Dirt Road Kings, Jim LeGuilloux, Appaloosa will open for The Wild.

“We will have music from various acts all day long throughout the weekend,” said Tony Pallas with the Funtastic Sports Society. “So come on down for some great entertainment.”

Tickets are now on sale at funtasticsports.ca.

A one-day pass is $30 and a three-day weekend pass is $60 (+SC). Passes also available at Vernon and Kelowna locations of Lake City Casino.

