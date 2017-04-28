41717
38367

Vernon  

Serious injuries in accident

- | Story: 195678

One person was sent to hospital following a single-vehicle accident just after midnight Friday.

Vernon Fire Rescue Cpt. Doug Imrich said police are investigating the crash that happened at 12:45 a.m. at 4411 32 Street, near the Prestige Hotel.

“There were serious injuries to the lone occupant,” said Imrich.

Imrich said it appears the car hit the rocks in front of the hotel and then “travelled for some distance” before stopping.

The female driver of the car was out of the vehicle when the emergency crews arrived and was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

There is no word on the cause of the accident or if charges will be filed.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41225
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3040731
#14 - 695 Webster Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$429,000
more details
38024


Send us your News Tips!


37403


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Graham Cracker
Graham Cracker Vernon SPCA >


35575


Friday Fails – April 28, 2017 (2)

Galleries
Hang on tight to the best fails of the week!
Michael Bolton had to get a birthday card
Must Watch
Does this involve The Lonely Island? Unfortunately not. Does it...
Shania Twain fears Lyme disease may have been behind voice collapse
Music
Shania Twain fears Lyme disease may have been behind vocal issues...
“Sorry Dad”
Must Watch
Never apologize for being good at something.
Daily Dose – April 28, 2017
Daily Dose
All the cool kids are checking out today’s Daily Dose.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38539
39499