Serious injuries in accident

One person was sent to hospital following a single-vehicle accident just after midnight Friday.

Vernon Fire Rescue Cpt. Doug Imrich said police are investigating the crash that happened at 12:45 a.m. at 4411 32 Street, near the Prestige Hotel.

“There were serious injuries to the lone occupant,” said Imrich.

Imrich said it appears the car hit the rocks in front of the hotel and then “travelled for some distance” before stopping.

The female driver of the car was out of the vehicle when the emergency crews arrived and was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

There is no word on the cause of the accident or if charges will be filed.