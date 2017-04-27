Une salle de classe

Photo: R. Barton

Beairsto Elementary will be bursting at the seams next September.

The Vernon District school board has approved an additional French immersion kindergarten class for the 2017-18 school year.

“The school will be very, very full, but we can cope for that year,” said board chairperson Kelly Smith.

Parents, many wrapped in blankets, lined up outside the school in the early morning hours on Jan. 17, hoping to register their children for the popular kindergarten French classes, but there were more students than spaces.

Apart from the new class, trustees have approved a recommendation to establish a round table of stakeholders to discuss the future of French immersion within the district.