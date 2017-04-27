41783
38367

Vernon  

Une salle de classe

- | Story: 195631

Beairsto Elementary will be bursting at the seams next September.

The Vernon District school board has approved an additional French immersion kindergarten class for the 2017-18 school year.

“The school will be very, very full, but we can cope for that year,” said board chairperson Kelly Smith.

Parents, many wrapped in blankets, lined up outside the school in the early morning hours on Jan. 17, hoping to register their children for the popular kindergarten French classes, but there were more students than spaces.

Apart from the new class, trustees have approved a recommendation to establish a round table of stakeholders to discuss the future of French immersion within the district.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41860
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3018899
DISTRESSED SALES!
$0
more details
38024


Send us your News Tips!


40669


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Butter
Butter Vernon SPCA >


37804


People who follow the rules so literally that they beat the system

Galleries
In a world where we’re constantly being told what to do, it’s often tempting to rebel against the system and stop...
People who follow the rules so literally that they beat the system (2)
Galleries
There’s another, more subtle way to fight back against the...
Trying to ignite a nuclear missile with a lighter
Must Watch
In a clip from the TV show Top Gear, James May attempts to ignite...
Kelly Osbourne: ‘Mom and dad don’t stop making out’
Music
Kelly Osbourne has been left disgusted by her parents'
Tour the rare wonders housed in the world’s largest library
Must Watch
The Library of Congress has over 160 million items, including...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020