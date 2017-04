Photo: Kari Sargeant

They're baaaaaack.

A herd of deer that was caught on video by Darrel Wihnon on April 18 as they wandered through the downtown core at around 8 a.m. on a Sunday appear to have returned to the city centre.

This time, a herd of half a dozen deer were spotted meandering down 30th Avenue in the middle of a Thursday afternoon.

The deer were seen on main street just after 1 p.m.