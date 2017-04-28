41463

Big budget for schools

It's got a ways to go before it is passed, but the Vernon District school board has given second reading to a $97.5 million 2017-18 budget.

“Once the money is earmarked for programs and services, we have a pot of money we can invest in our schools which is a delight for our trustees,” said board chairperson Kelly Smith. “We can add employee support, a mental health liaison person which was a pilot project last year but this will keep it going. We have money for an education summit and can improve technology use in the classrooms.”

Smith said $693,000 was going back into the school system.

According to the chair, teachers' salaries and benefits total $62.6 million. 

