Cadet cops learn the ropes

Photo: Wayne Emde Photography

Emergency crews made a frantic rescue at the Vernon military camp Thursday, but it was all part of the annual Jean Minguy RCMP Youth Academy.

The academy gives 40 area students a taste of what it is like to be be an RCMP officer through training and different scenarios.

Cadets from throughout the Valley are spending a week learning policing techniques from a team of volunteer RCMP members.

On Thursday, the cadets watched as first responders and paramedics worked to extricate a hit and run victim from her car during a mock accident.

The graduation ceremony for the cadets will be held Sunday.