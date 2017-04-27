Checking for sinkholes

Photo: Shala Adams

Concerned that another sinkhole could appear on a Vernon street, the City of Vernon is taking measures in the hopes of preventing it.

After a sink hole appeared on 42 Avenue west of Highway 97 on April 15, crews determined that the cause was a failed sanitary sewer main.

“Although the sewer main has been repaired and the road has been re-opened to traffic, the city has scheduled video inspection of the remainder of the sewer main, from along 42 Avenue from 33 Street to Highway 97, to determine if further repairs are required and mitigate the risk of other sink holes,” said a city release.

The sink hole that opened was approximately 1.3 metres in diameter and 0.6 metres deep.

It was discovered when a white Toyota truck drove over the spot and got its front wheel stuck.