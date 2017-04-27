Shaw service back up

41783
UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

Shaw service to parts of Vernon returned before 2 p.m., according to reports.

Shaw was experiencing numerous failures around the country, especially in B.C. and Alberta.

"Some areas are back online. We are still working on all affected areas," said a tweet from the company.

 

There have been numerous reports of Shaw wifi service being down across Vernon.

The outage was first noticed during the noon hour.

Vernon is not the only community affected.

According to the Shaw website, people have reported outages in Vancouver and other parts of the Lower Mainland and in Victoria, Calgary and Edmonton.

The company reported that problems included: 

  • Internet (68 per cent)
  • Total blackout (16 per cent)
  • Phone (14 per cent)

"We are investigating reports of service troubles. Apologies for any inconvenience this has caused," said a tweet from the company.

