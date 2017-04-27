Report tells of frantic search

40745
A coroner's report into a snowmobiler's death three years ago describes the frantic search for the man who was buried by an avalanche in the backcountry near Cherryville.

However Cleary's friends and police were unable to save Adrian John Cleary of Coldstream who died of asphyxiation on Mar. 8, 2014, according to coroner T.E. Chico Newell.

Cleary and five friends set out from Keefer Lake Lodge on that day for a ride through the wilderness.

“The group was said to have considerable avalanche knowledge and all of the men were wearing air bag backpacks,” said Newell in a four-page report.

After lunch, the group decided to head back to the lodge after seeing evidence of a remotely triggered avalanche.

While cutting across a cutblock in the vicinity of Fife Creek, an avalanche started.

“Two of the snowmobilers had crossed and were waiting at a nearby bridge. The third man saw a big white snow cloud coming down the slope, yelled and pointed, then accelerated beyond the edge of the slide,” said Newell.

The 4th snowmobiler deployed his air bag and was buried waist deep in snow.

Cleary came next.

“Mr. Cleary had looped up apparently to assist the stuck sixth snowmobiler. It was reported that Mr. Cleary was six to ten meters upslope from the sixth snowmobiler at the time of the release. Both men were stationary. The avalanche was recorded as happening at 14:02 hours.

“The sixth man started running to get clear of his snowmobile, deployed his airbag and turned his back to the avalanche prior to being struck...one of the others located him buried up to his neck and he had one free hand.”

A member of the group witnessed Cleary pulling at his deployment cord before he disappeared into the slide.

“The group searched the toe of the slide and what was thought to be the path for Mr. Cleary to have come down on. The beacon search initially revealed no signal. A line was formed and the snow was probed.”

One of the snowmobilers road for help, contacting the RCMP. A helicopter arrived within a half hour of the call at 15:34.

While they waited, the sledders continued efforts to find their friend.

A tracker beacon captured a signal.

“Digging was begun and then the beacon indicated a slightly different location.”

The team moved and started digging again.

“The depth of the new pit was approximately 1.5 metres when the helicopter arrived. Additional searchers, larger shovels and longer probes were supplied; medical equipment was also provided....Digging continued and at 15:52 hours a probe strike revealed Mr. Cleary's helmet at an approximate total depth of five metres. He was face down with the bottom of his full face helmet pushed up past his chin so the strap was tight. His helmet was removed and high flow oxygen was given. His air backpack was partially cut away and removed. The airbag had not deployed. The deployment cable handle was said to be out of the left shoulder strap.”

Cleary had no pulse but cardiopulmonary resuscitation was begun. He was flown from the scene at 16:40 with resuscitation efforts ongoing. They continued until the victim was pronounced dead at Kelowna General Hospital at 18:55, the report said.

Cleary's airbag backpack and avalanche beacon were examined by experts in Germany who found wear and tear. They also found an issue with the trigger.

“For this reason any attempt at deployment would not be successful,” said Newell.

The beacon was found to work properly.

“The cause of death was attributed to asphyxia,” said the coroner. “I classify this death as accidental and make no recommendations.”

