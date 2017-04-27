On air, all day for the kids

For the 14th year, radio personalities Brian Martin and Betty Selin are doing a marathon radio show to raise money for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

The broadcasters will be on the air for 12 hours today at main entrance of the Village Green Centre for the Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon.

Funds raised from the event will go toward women and children’s health services at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

This year’s goal is to raise funds for three NeoBLUE Radiometers and three CO2 monitors to support infants and children at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

NeoBLUE radiometers provide a precise measurement of light in the blue spectrum, to ensure optimal phototherapy treatment for babies that present with newborn jaundice. CO2 monitors are used to closely observe the recovery of infants and children who have undergone procedures requiring sedation.

Elise Allan, VJHF president, said events like this one are vital in helping the hospital to provide equipment needed for top-quality care.

“Pretty much everything that has a medical equipment tag on it is expensive. This community has been pretty generous over the years,” said Allan.

Grade 12 leadership program students at Clarence Fulton Secondary School also helped put by selling breakfast bags for $5.

Several students stood along Okanagan Landing Road selling the bags with all the proceeds going to the foundation.