Safety concerns close road

Photo: Google Maps

A small portion of the Mabel Lake Forest Service Road east of Mabel Lake is being closed temporarily to all vehicle traffic due to safety concerns.

The ministry says the closure takes effect Friday, Apr. 28 at 7 a.m. and covers a a 100-metre stretch of the road, starting at about the 11.5 km mark.

Officials are concerned about the stability of the roadbed in the area and the need to ensure public safety.

“Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations engineering staff have determined that soil in the area has become heavily saturated with water and that slumping of the roadbed has occurred, which has prompted the closure,” said a statement.

Closure signs will be posted on the route and on the junction with the Three Valley Mabel Forest Service Road (also known locally as the Wap Forest Service Road) to notify road users.

The closed section is about one kilometre north of the main entrance to Mabel Lake Provincial Park, so public access to the park from the south will not be affected. Access to the northern portions of the road will also remain unaffected.

The ministry says the road will reopen once the roadbed has been repaired but a construction timeline has not yet been determined.