40378

Vernon  

Safety concerns close road

- | Story: 195589

A small portion of the Mabel Lake Forest Service Road east of Mabel Lake is being closed temporarily to all vehicle traffic due to safety concerns.

The ministry says the closure takes effect Friday, Apr. 28 at 7 a.m. and covers a a 100-metre stretch of the road, starting at about the 11.5 km mark.

Officials are concerned about the stability of the roadbed in the area and the need to ensure public safety.

“Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations engineering staff have determined that soil in the area has become heavily saturated with water and that slumping of the roadbed has occurred, which has prompted the closure,” said a statement.

Closure signs will be posted on the route and on the junction with the Three Valley Mabel Forest Service Road (also known locally as the Wap Forest Service Road) to notify road users.

The closed section is about one kilometre north of the main entrance to Mabel Lake Provincial Park, so public access to the park from the south will not be affected. Access to the northern portions of the road will also remain unaffected.

The ministry says the road will reopen once the roadbed has been repaired but a construction timeline has not yet been determined.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

38024
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2997773
1036 Coronation Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,999
more details
41713


Send us your News Tips!


41370


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Butter
Butter Vernon SPCA >


40958


Trying to ignite a nuclear missile with a lighter

Must Watch
In a clip from the TV show Top Gear, James May attempts to ignite a SS-18 Satan nuclear missile with a lighter.
Kelly Osbourne: ‘Mom and dad don’t stop making out’
Music
Kelly Osbourne has been left disgusted by her parents'
Tour the rare wonders housed in the world’s largest library
Must Watch
The Library of Congress has over 160 million items, including...
Serena Williams posted pregnancy announcement by accident
Showbiz
Serena Williams announced her pregnancy by accident when she hit...
What it’s like taking pictures of your girlfriend at Coachella
Must Watch
The only thing missing is him forcing her to retake every single...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38574