Vernon  

Smells, leaks to go

Story: 195555

Smelly bathrooms clogged toilets and a leaky roof at School District 22's administration office finally convinced trustees it was time to spend serious money on renovations.

The school board was presented with the not so pretty picture during a meeting Wednesday night but it still took a lot of talk to convince trustees to move forward.

“After great debate and an amendment to the motion, the recommendation was carried,” said Kelly Smith, board chairperson.

Smith said the big concern among trustees was where the more than $7 million in funding would come from.

“Trustees were very concerned that funding not affect classrooms,” she said.

Built in 1972, the building is suffering a host of problems including bad plumbing and a leaky roof. There are safety issues as well.

“The wear and tear is incredible,” said Smith. “It needs to be dealt with very soon.”

The plan includes removing three old portables from behind the administration building on 15th Street and replacing them with a permanent structure that would be attached to the original building. Then the building would undergo major renovations, Smith said.

