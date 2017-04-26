Accident slows Highway 97

Photo: Contributed

Northbound traffic was reduced to a single lane on Highway 97 Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident.

The collision happened a couple kilometres south of the Birnie Road-Highway 97 intersection. Police, fire and ambulance crews were called, but it is not yet known if there were any injuries.

There are few details on the accident, but witnesses said one car rear ended another, causing damage to both.

Despite being reduced to one lane northbound, traffic kept moving with some people using Vista Road to bypass the scene.