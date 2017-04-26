41071
Vernon  

Video of missing woman

RCMP have released a video taken at the Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna of a missing North Okanagan woman who police believe has been murdered.

Caitlin Potts has been missing for over a year.

The video shows Potts entering the mall on Feb. 21, 2016 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The 27-year-old First Nations woman was reported missing March 1, but was last seen Feb. 22 – just one day after the newly-released video was taken.

RCMP Sgt. Annie Linteau said police believe Potts met with foul play.

“The video surveillance is being released at this stage to provide a visual reminder to the public of Caitlin’s appearance and show what she may have been wearing near the time of her disappearance,” said Linteau in a release.

Those items include:

  • three quarter length black jacket with a hood
  • light-coloured pants
  • black winter boots
  • a hair tie (hair scrunchie)
  • a large, light-brown leather-style handbag
  • a white cell phone

“RCMP investigators believe Potts disappearance is the result of foul play and her body has not been found. Investigators are issuing this news release at this time, as outdoor seasonal activities are picking up, with people spending more leisure time outside around their communities.”

RCMP South East District Major Crime Unit investigators do not believe Potts left the Okanagan before her death.

Previous reports that she was traveling to Calgary, Alta., have not been substantiated. In the days leading up to her disappearance Potts had connections to Kelowna, West Kelowna, Armstrong, Salmon Arm and Enderby.

Anyone with any information on Potts is urged to call their local police department, or CrimeStoppers at 1-877-222-8477.

