Hard talk about drugs

When it comes to the dangers of drugs, these guys know what they are talking about.

They have spent years in some of the most drug-infested areas of Vancouver, but they are not addicts, they are cops.

And they will be speaking in Vernon about the scourge of drugs and the impact they have on society.

Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Mark Steinkampf and retired Const. Al Arsenault will be holding a seminar at Kalamalka Secondary School Thursday at 7 p.m. to talk about substance abuse prevention.

All members of the public are invited to attend.

The presentation is free and no registration is required.

Their multi-media presentation will include a description of the dangers of drugs (including fentanyl) and provide prevention tips to keep children safe and drug free. People are cautioned some of the images shown at the presentation may be disturbing to younger audience members.

The presentations are done in conjunction with ODD Squad Productions, which has produced several videos on substance abuse.

According to their website, the vision of the ODD Squad is “to design programs that honour and motivate youth, encourage them to set positive goals, lay their own path and stay on track by keeping drug-free for a long and healthy life.

Their mission is: “To educate the public about the devastating effects that high-risk behaviour has on members of our community. Today’s youth face difficult choices, enormous peer pressure, and more readily available and potent mind-altering drugs, than at any other time in history."

Odd Squad ascribes to the notion that ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’ and that drug prevention programs are a more cost-effective and healthier investment for youth than treatment.