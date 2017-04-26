Tolko investing in youths

Photo: Contributed

Tolko Industries is investing in the health, wellness and protection of youth.

The forestry giant will donate $150,000 in 2017 as part of a community investment program that will support 20 not-for-profit organizations in communities in which Tolko operates in Western Canada.

“Our focus is on supporting organizations that provide programs and services for at-risk youth,” said Brad Thorlakson, Tolko’s president and CEO. “The organizations we are partnering with do excellent work in our communities, and we are very happy to support their efforts and the programs they provide to assist children and families.”

The community partners were selected by local Tolko employees, who defined a list of organizations that provide an essential service to their communities.

Some of the programs Tolko is supporting include Boys and Girls Clubs, breakfast clubs, Starfish Pack program, Kamloops YMCA, Positively Parenting, High Level Play Association, KidSport and women’s shelters.

With assistance from the Vernon school district, the Starfish Pack program aims to help children in need of food during the weekend, and provides a backpack of healthy food for children to take home.

“We started a pilot program with 20 backpacks in one school in April 2016,” said Dr. Carmen Larsen, community services director for Kalamalka Rotary Club. “We had overwhelming support for the program from students, parents and the community. With the recent support from Tolko, there is now a total of 67 backpacks being delivered to children at six elementary schools in the Vernon area each week.”