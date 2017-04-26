Tattoo celebrates Canada

The Okanagan Military Tattoo will celebrate Canada's 150th birthday when it returns this summer.

The event, called 2017 Canada 150 - Marching Forward Together, will be held in July.

The fourth annual musical extravaganza will feature more than 600 performers from across Canada and pays tribute to Canadian military past and present.

The ensemble of pipers, drummers, military bands, marching troops, dancers and singers of all ages will perform at Kal Tire Place in front of thousands of spectators.

Internationally recognized performers such as the Calgary Round-Up Band and the NADEN Band of the Royal Canadian Navy will be there to entertain the audience.

One of the event’s highlights will be a ‘Tribute to Vimy’ – commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

“Marching Forward Together with our youth, veterans and military makes this one of the very best ways to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday,” said Norm Crerar, OMT director.

A musical tattoo is a demonstration of military drumming, piping and skills. Historically it was called a ‘tattoo’ because when the British Army was fighting in Belgium 300 years ago, soldiers were called in from the pubs each night for curfew, or Doe den tap toe, Dutch for ‘Turn off the tap.'

The expression evolved — to tap-too and then tattoo. The Okanagan Tattoo is the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

To purchase tickets and see the full list of performers, go to the OMT website.