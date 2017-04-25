41071
Vernon  

Vernon woman sought

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating missing Vernon resident Zoe Dore.

Dore, 20, was reported missing on Monday, Apr. 24 after no contact with her family for a week. She is  believed to be in the Vernon area.

Dore is described as a Caucasian female with long, purple hair, about five-feet-two-inches in height and weighing 111 pounds.

Anyone with information on Dore's whereabouts is urged to contact the Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

