Police seek missing man

Photo: RCMP

RCMP in the North Okanagan are hoping the public can help them find a missing man.

Enderby resident Lucas Wingate, 29, was last seen on Sunday, Apr. 23 driving his white 1981 Datsun pick-up truck super cab, BC LP 3361.

Westgate is described as a Caucasian male, five-feet-eleven inches tall and 175 pounds with long brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wingate is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).