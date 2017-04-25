Get on the bus heroes

Photo: Contributed

Heroes ride for free.

The City of Vernon is expected to supply free transit passes for those involved in the May 6th 'Heroes Amazing Race' fundraiser for brain cancer research.

“My family has been touched by this terrible disease of the brain," Coun. Brian Quiring said during this week's council meeting. “I think we should do it.”

Councillors expressed concern about the request for 300 passes for the four-hour race that is split into twelve legs.

Each leg of the race requires teams to uncover clues, overcome obstacles, sabotage, interact with locals and vie for buses, cars and other public transportation options.

“We are expecting 300 participants this year, with many travelling from Kelowna, Kamloops, Salmon Arm and other surrounding areas,” said organizer Lindsay James in a letter to the city.

Quiring said: “I don't think they'll be using 300 passes. There's a lot of other possibilities but we've got to do what we can. It's a four-hour event.”

Passes for Route 228 will be given to the group for the event, but for other routes, organizers have to get permission from other jurisdictions.

For those interested in taking part, tickets are $40 per person and registration starts on May 6 at 10 a.m. at the Upper Room Mission, 3403 27th Ave.