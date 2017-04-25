41299
38367

Vernon  

Get on the bus heroes

- | Story: 195414

Heroes ride for free.

The City of Vernon is expected to supply free transit passes for those involved in the May 6th 'Heroes Amazing Race' fundraiser for brain cancer research.

“My family has been touched by this terrible disease of the brain," Coun. Brian Quiring said during this week's council meeting. “I think we should do it.”

Councillors expressed concern about the request for 300 passes for the four-hour race that is split into twelve legs.

Each leg of the race requires teams to uncover clues, overcome obstacles, sabotage, interact with locals and vie for buses, cars and other public transportation options.

“We are expecting 300 participants this year, with many travelling from Kelowna, Kamloops, Salmon Arm and other surrounding areas,” said organizer Lindsay James in a letter to the city.

Quiring said: “I don't think they'll be using 300 passes. There's a lot of other possibilities but we've got to do what we can. It's a four-hour event.”

Passes for Route 228 will be given to the group for the event, but for other routes, organizers have to get permission from other jurisdictions.

For those interested in taking part, tickets are $40 per person and registration starts on May 6 at 10 a.m. at the Upper Room Mission, 3403 27th Ave.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41382
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3033306
#110 - 550 Glenmeadows Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$499,000
more details
40735


Send us your News Tips!


35575


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Butter
Butter Vernon SPCA >


40958


Shower thoughts change how we see things

Galleries
The world is a different place after you get out of the shower.
Shower thoughts change how we see things (2)
Galleries
Feeling inspired?
Someone made a hoverbike that actually works and it looks awesome
Must Watch
Surely we all definitely thought we’d have flying cars and...
Chris Pratt: ‘I don’t take pictures with fans’
Showbiz
Chris Pratt refuses to take pictures with his fans because he has...
Few things are more ’90s than this extremely ’90s ad for ‘Battletoads’
Must Watch
This ad’s got psycho pigs and turbo thwacking, and...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40663