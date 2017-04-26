Remembering Laura

Photo: Contributed Laura Taylor

Out of unimaginable tragedy, some good has come.

The Canadian Mental Health Association's Vernon branch received a cheque for $2,500 that will be used for mental health outreach programs.

The money was raised through the Vernon Doctors Hockey Tournament Society and donated in memory of Laura Taylor, a UBC medical student and gifted athlete who died by suicide last year.

A dedicated athlete, Taylor took part in the Vernon doctors' hockey tournaments and was also a member of the UBC Women's Thunderbird hockey team.

Taylor's family openly shared her story in an effort to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness while promoting mental wellness.

"Laura was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and struggled with the associated stigma which left her feeling too vulnerable to openly talk about her own mental illness. Our family hopes that by sharing Laura's story and raising funds for more education regarding mental illness, we can break down the stigma which can be a barrier that can even prevent people from seeking help," said her parents, Tom and Sue Taylor. "The stigma won't go away if families hide the truth. It needs to be talked about openly, just as you would talk about any other illness."

The donation will help the CMHA in outreach programs to educate the community about the importance of prevention and early intervention in mental health.

To learn more about the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon Branch or to make a donation to improve mental health in our community, visit the CMHA website or call 250-542-3114.