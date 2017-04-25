Truck snags power lines

A section of Waddington Drive was closed briefly Tuesday afternoon after an Emterra truck snagged some power lines.

Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to 640 Waddington, however, there was little they could do but wait for BC Hydro to show up and untangle the large white and green truck.

A rear door on the truck was open and caught on some power lines at the front of the Emterra building.

The driver remained safely in the truck and no one was injured in the mishap.

A bylaw officer closed the road as a safety precaution while first responders waited nearby as a precaution.

The ordeal was over by 2:30 p.m. and traffic resumed as normal.