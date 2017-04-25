41071
41264

Vernon  

Truck snags power lines

- | Story: 195407

A section of Waddington Drive was closed briefly Tuesday afternoon after an Emterra truck snagged some power lines.

Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to 640 Waddington, however, there was little they could do but wait for BC Hydro to show up and untangle the large white and green truck.

A rear door on the truck was open and caught on some power lines at the front of the Emterra building.

The driver remained safely in the truck and no one was injured in the mishap.

A bylaw officer closed the road as a safety precaution while first responders waited nearby as a precaution.

The ordeal was over by 2:30 p.m. and traffic resumed as normal.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3015977
2426 Crestview Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$759,900
more details
41561


Send us your News Tips!


37403


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Butter
Butter Vernon SPCA >


40958


Shower thoughts change how we see things

Galleries
The world is a different place after you get out of the shower.
Shower thoughts change how we see things (2)
Galleries
Feeling inspired?
Someone made a hoverbike that actually works and it looks awesome
Must Watch
Surely we all definitely thought we’d have flying cars and...
Chris Pratt: ‘I don’t take pictures with fans’
Showbiz
Chris Pratt refuses to take pictures with his fans because he has...
Few things are more ’90s than this extremely ’90s ad for ‘Battletoads’
Must Watch
This ad’s got psycho pigs and turbo thwacking, and...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38273
39499