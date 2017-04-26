Chinese memorial hits block

40745
Plans for a memorial to the City of Armstrong's Chinese heritage have been dealt a blow.

The BC Museums Association has rejected a request for an $80,000 grant to help pay for the project slated for Hucaluk Park, where a section was to be dedicated to the Chinese who helped build the city's agricultural success.

But the museum association has been overwhelmed with applications and does not have the funding to help them all, said a city official.

“We'll have to go back to the drawing board,” said Mayor Chris Pieper.

The mayor said the city is still committed to a memorial but will have to seek funding elsewhere.

Late last year, Pieper was presented with a bronze plaque recognizing the Chinese farmers of 'Celery City' that is to be placed in Huculak Park once development of the park is complete.

