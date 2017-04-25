41299
39499

Vernon  

$1M for infrastructure

- | Story: 195398

The City of Armstrong plans to spend over $1 million on two major infrastructure projects this budget year.

The projects include upgrades to Willowdale Drive at a cost of $268,000 and to Patterson Avenue which is priced at $861,000, said Mayor Chris Pieper.

“We have money in our road reserve and gas tax reserve as well as sewer and water reserves to pay for the work,” Pieper said. “But we will have to build them up again.”

Council gave three reading to the 2017 budget Monday night and it is expected to pass at the next meeting.

Property taxes are expected to climb 3.75 percent.

Council has upped the rate charged to business and commercial by a fraction, from 2.62 to 2.82, but residents pay the majority of the taxes in Armstrong.

“We have a very high residential tax base in Armstrong,” said Pieper.

Residents pay 78.49 per cent of the tax base in Armstrong while business/commercial pay 19.5 per cent, said Pieper.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3029768
20 1950 Burtch Road
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$359,000
more details
41713


Send us your News Tips!


41050


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Butter
Butter Vernon SPCA >


37403


Shower thoughts change how we see things

Galleries
The world is a different place after you get out of the shower.
Shower thoughts change how we see things (2)
Galleries
Feeling inspired?
Someone made a hoverbike that actually works and it looks awesome
Must Watch
Surely we all definitely thought we’d have flying cars and...
Chris Pratt: ‘I don’t take pictures with fans’
Showbiz
Chris Pratt refuses to take pictures with his fans because he has...
Few things are more ’90s than this extremely ’90s ad for ‘Battletoads’
Must Watch
This ad’s got psycho pigs and turbo thwacking, and...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260
39499