$1M for infrastructure

Photo: Google Maps

The City of Armstrong plans to spend over $1 million on two major infrastructure projects this budget year.

The projects include upgrades to Willowdale Drive at a cost of $268,000 and to Patterson Avenue which is priced at $861,000, said Mayor Chris Pieper.

“We have money in our road reserve and gas tax reserve as well as sewer and water reserves to pay for the work,” Pieper said. “But we will have to build them up again.”

Council gave three reading to the 2017 budget Monday night and it is expected to pass at the next meeting.

Property taxes are expected to climb 3.75 percent.

Council has upped the rate charged to business and commercial by a fraction, from 2.62 to 2.82, but residents pay the majority of the taxes in Armstrong.

“We have a very high residential tax base in Armstrong,” said Pieper.

Residents pay 78.49 per cent of the tax base in Armstrong while business/commercial pay 19.5 per cent, said Pieper.